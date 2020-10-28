-$0.22 EPS Expected for Pulmatrix, Inc. (NASDAQ:PULM) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Pulmatrix, Inc. (NASDAQ:PULM) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.22) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Pulmatrix’s earnings. Pulmatrix reported earnings per share of ($0.18) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 22.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Pulmatrix will report full-year earnings of ($0.77) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($1.00) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Pulmatrix.

Get Pulmatrix alerts:

Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.33. Pulmatrix had a negative return on equity of 115.55% and a negative net margin of 143.83%. The company had revenue of $3.50 million for the quarter.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pulmatrix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 14th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Pulmatrix in a report on Thursday, September 24th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pulmatrix during the 2nd quarter worth $160,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Pulmatrix by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 273,936 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 11,333 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Pulmatrix in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. XTX Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Pulmatrix in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Pulmatrix in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pulmatrix stock opened at $1.11 on Friday. Pulmatrix has a fifty-two week low of $0.71 and a fifty-two week high of $2.06. The firm has a market cap of $38.19 million, a PE ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.40.

Pulmatrix Company Profile

Pulmatrix, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops inhaled therapies to address serious pulmonary diseases using its inhaled Small Particles Easily Respirable and Emitted (iSPERSE) technology. Its proprietary product pipeline focuses on advancing treatments for serious lung diseases, including Pulmazole, an inhaled anti-fungal for patients with allergic bronchopulmonary aspergillosis; and PUR1800, kinase inhibitor for patients with obstructive lung diseases, such as asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).

Read More: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pulmatrix (PULM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pulmatrix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pulmatrix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.