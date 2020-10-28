-$0.15 EPS Expected for Monopar Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNPR) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Monopar Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNPR) to report ($0.15) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Monopar Therapeutics’ earnings. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Monopar Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.53) per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($1.43) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Monopar Therapeutics.

Monopar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.11.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Monopar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, October 3rd. Maxim Group began coverage on Monopar Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company.

Shares of MNPR stock opened at $4.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 22.22, a quick ratio of 22.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.78. The company has a market cap of $52.82 million and a P/E ratio of -10.93. Monopar Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $4.77 and a 12 month high of $48.00.

Monopar Therapeutics Company Profile

Monopar Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing proprietary therapeutics to enhance clinical outcomes for cancer patients in the United States. It is involved in developing Validive, a clonidine mucobuccal tablet that is in Phase III for the treatment of radiation induced severe oral mucositis in oropharyngeal cancer patients; Camsirubicin, a topoisomerase II-alpha targeted analog of doxorubicin engineered to retain anticancer activity and for minimizing toxic effects on the heart; and MNPR-101, a humanized monoclonal antibody for treating advanced solid cancers.

