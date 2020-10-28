$0.14 EPS Expected for InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.14 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for InterDigital’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.09 and the highest is $0.17. InterDigital posted earnings of $0.07 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 100%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that InterDigital will report full-year earnings of $1.05 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.93 to $1.19. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $2.06. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover InterDigital.

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $104.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.34 million. InterDigital had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 10.79%. InterDigital’s quarterly revenue was up 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently commented on IDCC shares. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of InterDigital in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Oppenheimer started coverage on InterDigital in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised InterDigital from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered InterDigital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.20.

Shares of IDCC stock opened at $57.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.15. InterDigital has a one year low of $31.04 and a one year high of $67.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $58.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 4.52 and a quick ratio of 4.52.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 14th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 13th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. InterDigital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 212.12%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in InterDigital by 95.5% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 438 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of InterDigital during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of InterDigital during the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of InterDigital during the 2nd quarter valued at $127,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of InterDigital during the 3rd quarter valued at $154,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.21% of the company’s stock.

About InterDigital

InterDigital, Inc designs and develops technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications in the United States and internationally. It provides technology solutions for use in digital cellular and wireless products and networks, including 2G, 3G, 4G, 5G, and IEEE 802-related products and networks.

