$0.13 EPS Expected for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) to post $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.12 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.15. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of $0.10 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 30%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of $0.63 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.58 to $0.71. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.76 to $1.89. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals.

Get Amphastar Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.05. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 1.21% and a return on equity of 5.77%. The business had revenue of $85.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.30 million.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AMPH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Northland Securities upgraded shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.67.

Shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $19.88 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.56. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $12.32 and a 12-month high of $22.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $944.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 220.91 and a beta of 0.99.

In other Amphastar Pharmaceuticals news, Director Richard K. Prins sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total transaction of $121,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 39,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $796,122.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO William J. Peters sold 5,512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.36, for a total transaction of $112,224.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 95,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,947,474.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,512 shares of company stock valued at $254,464. 29.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMPH. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 98.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 528,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,760,000 after buying an additional 262,800 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 140.7% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 198,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,454,000 after purchasing an additional 115,918 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP purchased a new position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,319,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 174.4% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 148,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,334,000 after purchasing an additional 94,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,197,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,768,000 after purchasing an additional 86,792 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.92% of the company’s stock.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. The company operates through two segments, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and API.

Further Reading: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (AMPH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.