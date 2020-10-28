-$0.09 Earnings Per Share Expected for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc (NYSE:SOI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc (NYSE:SOI) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.09) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.13) and the highest is ($0.07). Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure posted earnings of $0.37 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 124.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure will report full-year earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.08) to $0.00. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.11) to $0.24. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $9.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.39 million. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure had a net margin of 1.00% and a return on equity of 9.51%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, October 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.59.

SOI stock opened at $6.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 7.32, a quick ratio of 7.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure has a 12-month low of $4.50 and a 12-month high of $14.75. The stock has a market cap of $271.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -600.00 and a beta of 2.17. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.51 and its 200 day moving average is $6.93.

In other Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure news, Director James R. Burke sold 7,305 shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.31, for a total value of $53,399.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 15.03% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 166.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 5,988 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure during the first quarter valued at about $70,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.59% of the company’s stock.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Company Profile

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc manufactures and rents mobile proppant and chemical management systems to unload, store, and deliver proppant and chemicals at oil and natural gas well sites in the United States. Its systems to transfer large quantities of proppant and chemicals to the well sites.

