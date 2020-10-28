-$0.04 EPS Expected for Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) will report earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Nordstrom’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.78) and the highest is $0.77. Nordstrom reported earnings per share of $0.81 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 104.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Nordstrom will report full-year earnings of ($4.30) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.74) to ($3.10). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.33 to $2.03. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Nordstrom.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 25th. The specialty retailer reported ($1.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.50) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. Nordstrom had a negative net margin of 3.75% and a negative return on equity of 42.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share.

JWN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Nordstrom from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Nordstrom from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. ValuEngine raised Nordstrom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Nordstrom from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on Nordstrom from $48.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.06.

JWN opened at $12.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of -4.32 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.77. Nordstrom has a 1 year low of $11.72 and a 1 year high of $43.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.99.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Garde Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 3.7% during the second quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 30,683 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 1.9% during the third quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 63,607 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $758,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares during the period. Malaga Cove Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 7.1% during the second quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 18,626 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 10.9% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 12,654 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares during the period. Finally, Rampart Investment Management Company LLC increased its holdings in Nordstrom by 135.8% in the second quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 2,337 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares during the last quarter. 64.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nordstrom

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded full-line stores and online store at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; Jeffrey boutiques; clearance stores that operate under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses and TrunkClub.com; and Nordstrom Locals.

