Zendesk (ZEN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, October 29th. Analysts expect Zendesk to post earnings of ($0.19) per share for the quarter. Zendesk has set its Q3 2020

After-Hours guidance at EPS and its Q3 guidance at $0.08-0.12 EPS.Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The software maker reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.34. The company had revenue of $246.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.82 million. Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 22.55% and a negative net margin of 19.24%. On average, analysts expect Zendesk to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Zendesk alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ZEN opened at $108.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.82 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. Zendesk has a 12-month low of $50.23 and a 12-month high of $116.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $103.46 and its 200 day moving average is $88.91.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ZEN. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Zendesk from $96.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Zendesk from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Zendesk from $80.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. ValuEngine raised Zendesk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Zendesk in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.53.

In related news, CAO Ying Christina Liu sold 439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.64, for a total transaction of $41,546.96. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $113,568. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mikkel Svane sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.98, for a total value of $4,399,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,032,343 shares in the company, valued at $90,825,537.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 111,938 shares of company stock worth $10,276,003. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Zendesk Company Profile

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, and the Asia Pacific. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

Recommended Story: How Investors Use a Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Zendesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zendesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.