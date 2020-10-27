Zedge (NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE) Upgraded to “C-” by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Zedge (NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE) from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, National Securities assumed coverage on shares of Zedge in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. They set a buy rating and a $3.00 target price for the company.

Get Zedge alerts:

Shares of Zedge stock opened at $2.80 on Friday. Zedge has a 52-week low of $0.66 and a 52-week high of $3.27.

Zedge (NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.08.

About Zedge

Zedge, Inc provides content discovery and creation platform for smartphones worldwide. Its platform enables consumers to personalize their mobile devices with free ringtones, wallpapers, home screen app icons, widgets, and notification sounds. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Story: Recession

Receive News & Ratings for Zedge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zedge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.