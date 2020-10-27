Zacks Investment Research Lowers Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) to Hold

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Prospect Capital Corporation is a closed-end investment company that lends to and invests in private and microcap public businesses. Prospect Capital’s investment objective is to generate both current income and capital appreciation through debt and equity investments. “

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Prospect Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Prospect Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $5.13.

NASDAQ PSEC opened at $5.19 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Prospect Capital has a 1-year low of $3.67 and a 1-year high of $6.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.10 and a 200-day moving average of $4.93. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -103.80 and a beta of 0.97.

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. Prospect Capital had a negative net margin of 2.60% and a positive return on equity of 8.55%. The company had revenue of $145.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.08 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Prospect Capital will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Prospect Capital by 2,747.3% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 10,989 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Prospect Capital during the third quarter worth $75,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Prospect Capital by 164.9% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,299,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,641,000 after buying an additional 809,014 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Prospect Capital by 1.7% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 201,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $857,000 after buying an additional 3,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Prospect Capital by 367.1% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 91,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 72,056 shares during the last quarter. 10.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Prospect Capital

Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in middle market, mature, mezzanine finance, later stage, emerging growth, leveraged buyouts, refinancing, acquisitions, recapitalizations, turnaround, growth capital, development, capital expenditures and subordinated debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations, cash flow term loans, market place lending and bridge transactions.

