Zacks Investment Research Lowers Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fortress Biotech, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. The company is engaged in acquiring, developing and commercializing novel pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. Fortress Biotech, Inc., formerly known as Coronado Biosciences, Inc., is based in NEW YORK, United States. “

Get Fortress Biotech alerts:

FBIO has been the topic of a number of other reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Fortress Biotech from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Fortress Biotech in a report on Friday, October 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital cut their price objective on shares of Fortress Biotech from $5.00 to $4.75 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Fortress Biotech from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Fortress Biotech from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $7.04.

FBIO stock opened at $2.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Fortress Biotech has a 1 year low of $1.04 and a 1 year high of $4.78. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.03. The firm has a market cap of $221.78 million, a PE ratio of -2.90 and a beta of 2.22.

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.08. Fortress Biotech had a negative net margin of 124.63% and a negative return on equity of 53.93%. The company had revenue of $9.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.59 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Fortress Biotech will post -0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Malcolm Hoenlein purchased 16,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $300,006.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $300,006. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lindsay A. Md Rosenwald purchased 52,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $945,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 92,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,665,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 29.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FBIO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Fortress Biotech by 165.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,501 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 17,146 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fortress Biotech by 120.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,276 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 8,349 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortress Biotech in the first quarter valued at approximately $117,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortress Biotech in the second quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Fortress Biotech by 248.4% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 54,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 38,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.76% of the company’s stock.

About Fortress Biotech

Fortress Biotech, Inc develops and commercializes pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. It markets dermatology products, such as Targadox for acne; Exelderm cream for ringworm and jock itch symptoms; Ceracade for dry skin conditions; Luxamend for dressing and managing wounds; Ala-Scalp and Triderm, which are used for the inflammatory and pruritic manifestations of corticosteroid-responsive dermatoses; and Ala-Quin, an antibacterial and antifungal cream.

Featured Story: Market Perform

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fortress Biotech (FBIO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fortress Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortress Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.