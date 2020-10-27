Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMAO) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMAO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. is the holding company for The Farmers & Merchants State Bank which operates as a locally owned and operated community bank serving Northwest Ohio and Northeast Indiana. The bank provides commercial banking, retail banking and other financial services through its 19 offices with locations in Fulton, Defiance, Henry, Williams, and Wood counties in Northwest Ohio. In Northeast Indiana they have offices located in DeKalb and Steuben counties. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. is based in Archbold, Ohio. “

Get Farmers & Merchants Bancorp alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Farmers & Merchants Bancorp from $23.50 to $21.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Stephens began coverage on Farmers & Merchants Bancorp in a research report on Friday, October 9th. They set an equal weight rating and a $22.50 price objective on the stock. Boenning Scattergood began coverage on Farmers & Merchants Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Farmers & Merchants Bancorp from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.67.

Shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp stock opened at $21.77 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.46. The company has a market capitalization of $242.28 million, a PE ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp has a 52 week low of $17.40 and a 52 week high of $31.80.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMAO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $19.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.10 million. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp had a net margin of 21.97% and a return on equity of 7.77%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Farmers & Merchants Bancorp will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 29th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. This is a boost from Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 28th. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.

In other news, CEO Lars B. Eller acquired 2,300 shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.90 per share, for a total transaction of $50,370.00. Company insiders own 9.96% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 117.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $53,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 29.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 26.6% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.05% of the company’s stock.

About Farmers & Merchants Bancorp

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Farmers & Merchants State Bank that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and other financial products and services to individuals and small businesses in northwest Ohio and northeast Indiana. The company offers checking account services, as well as savings and time deposit services, such as certificates of deposits; and custodial services for individual retirement and health savings accounts.

See Also: How to invest using market indexes

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (FMAO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmers & Merchants Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.