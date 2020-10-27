Zacks: Brokerages Expect Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Will Post Earnings of $0.51 Per Share

Brokerages expect Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) to announce earnings per share of $0.51 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Gartner’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.53 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.48. Gartner reported earnings of $0.70 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 27.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Gartner will report full-year earnings of $3.19 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.10 to $3.45. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.24 to $3.89. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Gartner.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $1,000.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $937.39 million. Gartner had a return on equity of 41.19% and a net margin of 5.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.45 EPS.

IT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Gartner from $134.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gartner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gartner has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.17.

NYSE IT opened at $124.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $11.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.45. Gartner has a one year low of $76.91 and a one year high of $165.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $127.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.81.

In other Gartner news, Director James C. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.43, for a total value of $1,304,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 794,506 shares in the company, valued at $103,627,417.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robin B. Kranich sold 2,575 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total value of $339,900.00. Insiders have sold a total of 33,130 shares of company stock worth $4,365,732 in the last 90 days. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IT. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in Gartner during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 136.2% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 222 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Kore Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 1,700.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 324 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gartner in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gartner in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.55% of the company’s stock.

Gartner Company Profile

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to research expert, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to drive organizational performance; and research and analysis in various business functions, such as human resources, sales, legal, and finance.

