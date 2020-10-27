Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) Will Post Earnings of $0.75 Per Share

Analysts expect that Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.75 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Virtu Financial’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.83 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.68. Virtu Financial reported earnings per share of $0.21 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 257.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, November 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Virtu Financial will report full-year earnings of $5.15 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.00 to $5.34. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.82 to $2.68. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Virtu Financial.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.16. Virtu Financial had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 48.31%. The business had revenue of $905.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $649.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 141.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VIRT. BidaskClub cut shares of Virtu Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Virtu Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Virtu Financial from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Virtu Financial from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Virtu Financial from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Virtu Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.23.

In related news, CEO Douglas A. Cifu bought 100,000 shares of Virtu Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.45 per share, for a total transaction of $2,245,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 63.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VIRT. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Virtu Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $26,371,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Virtu Financial by 66.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 360,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,510,000 after acquiring an additional 144,548 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Virtu Financial by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 131,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,101,000 after acquiring an additional 28,600 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Virtu Financial by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 97,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,292,000 after acquiring an additional 19,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Virtu Financial by 335.9% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 80,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,901,000 after acquiring an additional 62,057 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Virtu Financial stock opened at $22.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.90 and a beta of -0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. Virtu Financial has a one year low of $14.94 and a one year high of $28.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.08.

Virtu Financial Company Profile

Virtu Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides market making and liquidity services through its proprietary, multi-asset, and multi-currency technology platform to the financial markets worldwide. The company's Market Making segment principally consists of market making in the cash, futures, and options markets across equities, options, fixed income, currencies, and commodities.

