Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) Will Announce Earnings of $2.45 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) will announce $2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for PNC Financial Services Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.84 to $2.73. PNC Financial Services Group reported earnings of $2.97 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 17.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PNC Financial Services Group will report full year earnings of $16.13 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.59 to $16.47. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $7.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.44 to $9.90. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover PNC Financial Services Group.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $1.27. The business had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 38.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.94 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America boosted their target price on PNC Financial Services Group from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. TheStreet raised PNC Financial Services Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on PNC Financial Services Group from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on PNC Financial Services Group from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.47.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 152.6% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in PNC Financial Services Group by 79.1% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC lifted its holdings in PNC Financial Services Group by 198.0% in the second quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in PNC Financial Services Group by 104.0% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. 79.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PNC opened at $111.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. PNC Financial Services Group has a 52-week low of $79.41 and a 52-week high of $161.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.39 billion, a PE ratio of 6.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $111.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.83.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 16th will be issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 15th. PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.39%.

About PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

