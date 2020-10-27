Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:ARPO) to Announce -$0.14 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:ARPO) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.14) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Aerpio Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. Aerpio Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.11) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 27.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aerpio Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.15) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.63) per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Aerpio Pharmaceuticals.

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:ARPO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $15.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.00 million.

NYSE ARPO opened at $1.28 on Friday. Aerpio Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.42 and a 12-month high of $1.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.18.

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for ocular diseases. The company's lead product candidate is AKB-9778, a small molecule activator of the Tie2 pathway, which completed the Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of diabetic retinopathy.

