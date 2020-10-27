Zacks: Analysts Expect Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Will Post Earnings of $0.79 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) will report $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Yum! Brands’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.72 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.84. Yum! Brands posted earnings of $0.80 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Yum! Brands will report full year earnings of $3.17 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.34. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $3.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.65 to $4.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Yum! Brands.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.30. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 18.78% and a negative return on equity of 12.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

YUM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $103.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Yum! Brands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.68.

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 2,339 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.85, for a total transaction of $217,176.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 76,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,061,056.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Tracy L. Skeans sold 3,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $320,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,252,670. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 25,623 shares of company stock valued at $2,472,706. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JGP Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Yum! Brands during the 3rd quarter worth $206,000. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in Yum! Brands during the 2nd quarter worth $353,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 331,045 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $22,686,000 after purchasing an additional 45,857 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the 2nd quarter worth $403,000. Finally, City Holding Co. grew its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 13,403 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 2,410 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE YUM opened at $99.20 on Friday. Yum! Brands has a 52 week low of $54.95 and a 52 week high of $110.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.90 billion, a PE ratio of 29.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $94.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.36.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

