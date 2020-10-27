Zacks: Analysts Expect Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) to Post -$0.21 EPS

Wall Street brokerages predict that Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) will post ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Chevron’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.50 and the lowest is ($0.47). Chevron posted earnings of $1.59 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 113.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, October 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Chevron will report full-year earnings of ($0.36) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.52) to ($0.18). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $6.53. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Chevron.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.93) by ($0.66). Chevron had a negative net margin of 7.41% and a positive return on equity of 3.61%. The company had revenue of $13.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.77 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 64.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CVX shares. HSBC cut their price objective on shares of Chevron from $93.00 to $86.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Truist Securiti cut their target price on shares of Chevron from $113.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 9th. MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $121.00 target price for the company. Bank of America raised shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered shares of Chevron from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Chevron currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.04.

In other news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,750 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $529,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CVX. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new position in Chevron in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Chevron in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Watson Rebecca purchased a new position in Chevron in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVX opened at $70.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Chevron has a 1 year low of $51.60 and a 1 year high of $122.94. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.34. The firm has a market cap of $135.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.22 and a beta of 1.26.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

