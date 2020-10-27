Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) Will Post Earnings of $1.08 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) will announce $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Walgreens Boots Alliance’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.41 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.97. Walgreens Boots Alliance reported earnings per share of $1.37 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 21.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance will report full-year earnings of $4.93 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.76 to $5.77. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $5.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.90 to $6.17. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Walgreens Boots Alliance.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.06. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 0.33%. The business had revenue of $34.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

WBA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho cut their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 11th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 16th. Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have given a hold rating to the stock. Walgreens Boots Alliance currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.19.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,284,581 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,216,344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,994,116 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,377,295 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $312,724,000 after purchasing an additional 217,272 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,198,566 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $237,834,000 after acquiring an additional 366,197 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 36.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,156,826 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $216,226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372,685 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,303,184 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $182,412,000 after acquiring an additional 736,130 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.96% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance stock opened at $37.21 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a 12-month low of $33.88 and a 12-month high of $64.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.44.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

