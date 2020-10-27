Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) Will Post Earnings of -$4.92 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) will report earnings of ($4.92) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Royal Caribbean Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($4.56) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($5.22). Royal Caribbean Group posted earnings of $4.27 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 215.2%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Group will report full-year earnings of ($17.25) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($17.90) to ($16.67). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($9.48) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($13.58) to ($5.48). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Royal Caribbean Group.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($6.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.82) by ($1.31). Royal Caribbean Group had a negative net margin of 24.36% and a negative return on equity of 3.68%. The company had revenue of $175.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.88 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.54 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 93.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Royal Caribbean Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Macquarie downgraded shares of Royal Caribbean Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $85.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. SunTrust Banks cut shares of Royal Caribbean Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.33.

Shares of Royal Caribbean Group stock opened at $58.26 on Friday. Royal Caribbean Group has a 1 year low of $19.25 and a 1 year high of $135.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $12.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.31 and a beta of 2.67. The company’s fifty day moving average is $65.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.55.

In other Royal Caribbean Group news, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 1,400,000 shares of Royal Caribbean Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.36, for a total transaction of $88,704,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,151 shares in the company, valued at $769,887.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Wilhelmsen A. S. A sold 600,000 shares of Royal Caribbean Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.67, for a total transaction of $38,202,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,887,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,266,228,274.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RCL. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in Royal Caribbean Group by 4.6% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 34,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,494 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 100.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 773,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,895,000 after buying an additional 388,050 shares in the last quarter. AXA grew its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 15.3% during the first quarter. AXA now owns 306,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,869,000 after buying an additional 40,610 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group during the first quarter worth about $1,770,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 120.7% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 7,276 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.43% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Group operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 19 nights.

