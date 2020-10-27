Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Pulse Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLSE) Will Post Earnings of -$0.44 Per Share

Brokerages expect Pulse Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLSE) to report ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Pulse Biosciences’ earnings. Pulse Biosciences posted earnings of ($0.57) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.8%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 5th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pulse Biosciences will report full-year earnings of ($1.98) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($1.63) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Pulse Biosciences.
Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.03).
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLSE. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 119.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,906 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 149.1% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 29,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 17,392 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 16,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Pulse Biosciences by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 165,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 10,518 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Pulse Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. 11.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of Pulse Biosciences stock opened at $12.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $323.22 million, a PE ratio of -5.50 and a beta of 1.77. Pulse Biosciences has a 52 week low of $5.11 and a 52 week high of $17.77. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.54.
Pulse Biosciences Company Profile
Pulse Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical stage medical therapy company. It engages in the research and development, and commercialization of CellFX system that provides a precise and non-thermal cellular treatment technology delivering nanosecond duration energy pulses that impact cells in treated tissue while sparing surrounding non-cellular tissue primarily for dermatology applications.
