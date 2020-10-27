Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Pulse Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLSE) Will Post Earnings of -$0.44 Per Share

Brokerages expect Pulse Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLSE) to report ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Pulse Biosciences’ earnings. Pulse Biosciences posted earnings of ($0.57) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.8%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pulse Biosciences will report full-year earnings of ($1.98) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($1.63) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Pulse Biosciences.

Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.03).

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Pulse Biosciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pulse Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLSE. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 119.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,906 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 149.1% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 29,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 17,392 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 16,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Pulse Biosciences by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 165,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 10,518 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Pulse Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. 11.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Pulse Biosciences stock opened at $12.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $323.22 million, a PE ratio of -5.50 and a beta of 1.77. Pulse Biosciences has a 52 week low of $5.11 and a 52 week high of $17.77. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.54.

Pulse Biosciences Company Profile

Pulse Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical stage medical therapy company. It engages in the research and development, and commercialization of CellFX system that provides a precise and non-thermal cellular treatment technology delivering nanosecond duration energy pulses that impact cells in treated tissue while sparing surrounding non-cellular tissue primarily for dermatology applications.

