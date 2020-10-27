Zacks: Analysts Anticipate ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) to Announce $0.19 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) to report earnings of $0.19 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for ON Semiconductor’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.23 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.16. ON Semiconductor posted earnings of $0.33 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 42.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ON Semiconductor will report full-year earnings of $0.66 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $0.70. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.61. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for ON Semiconductor.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last released its earnings results on Saturday, August 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.10. ON Semiconductor had a negative net margin of 0.37% and a positive return on equity of 10.85%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

ON has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research report on Friday, August 7th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $27.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ON Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.26.

In other news, VP Paul E. Rolls sold 11,762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.62, for a total transaction of $242,532.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Paul Anthony Mascarenas sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.91, for a total transaction of $83,640.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 76,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,602,960.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 932,384 shares of company stock valued at $23,237,512 over the last ninety days. 1.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in ON Semiconductor by 8.3% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 81,691 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,619,000 after acquiring an additional 6,295 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in ON Semiconductor by 1.3% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 95,753 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,898,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in ON Semiconductor in the third quarter worth about $286,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in ON Semiconductor by 8.7% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 32,366 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $702,000 after acquiring an additional 2,577 shares during the period. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its stake in ON Semiconductor by 12.2% in the second quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 46,844 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $928,000 after acquiring an additional 5,078 shares during the period. 99.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ON opened at $25.55 on Friday. ON Semiconductor has a 12 month low of $8.17 and a 12 month high of $26.84. The stock has a market cap of $10.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -638.59, a PEG ratio of 29.90 and a beta of 2.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

ON Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group (PSG), Advanced Solutions Group (ASG), and Intelligent Sensing Group (ISG). The PSG segment offers analog, discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching and conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage regulation functions.

