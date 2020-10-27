Zacks: Analysts Anticipate AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) to Announce $1.08 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) will post $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for AMC Networks’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.78 and the highest is $1.37. AMC Networks reported earnings per share of $2.33 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 53.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that AMC Networks will report full-year earnings of $5.42 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.96 to $5.88. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $5.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.63 to $6.26. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow AMC Networks.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $1.23. AMC Networks had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 65.61%. The business had revenue of $646.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $623.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AMCX. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of AMC Networks in a research report on Monday, July 13th. They set a “sell” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of AMC Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of AMC Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of AMC Networks from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Macquarie upgraded shares of AMC Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.46.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMCX. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of AMC Networks in the first quarter valued at approximately $128,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in AMC Networks by 5.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 414,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,544,000 after purchasing an additional 22,683 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new stake in AMC Networks during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,662,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in AMC Networks by 3.1% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 80,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,968,000 after purchasing an additional 2,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in AMC Networks by 5.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 521,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,686,000 after purchasing an additional 24,975 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMCX opened at $22.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16. AMC Networks has a fifty-two week low of $19.62 and a fifty-two week high of $47.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.02. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.87.

AMC Networks

AMC Networks Inc owns and operates various cable television's brands delivering content to audiences, and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, National Networks; and International and Other. The National Networks segment operates five distributed entertainment programming networks under the AMC, WE tv, BBC AMERICA, IFC, and SundanceTV names in high definition and standard definition formats.

