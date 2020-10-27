Yum! Brands (YUM) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 29th. Analysts expect Yum! Brands to post earnings of $0.79 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.30. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 18.78%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Yum! Brands to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

NYSE YUM opened at $99.20 on Tuesday. Yum! Brands has a 1-year low of $54.95 and a 1-year high of $110.71. The company has a market capitalization of $29.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.79, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $94.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.36.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised their price objective on Yum! Brands from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Yum! Brands from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Yum! Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Yum! Brands from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Yum! Brands from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Yum! Brands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.68.

In related news, insider Tracy L. Skeans sold 3,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $320,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,252,670. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tracy L. Skeans sold 3,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $370,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately $933,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,623 shares of company stock worth $2,472,706 in the last quarter. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.