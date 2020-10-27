Yamana Gold (AUY) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, October 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Yamana Gold stock opened at $5.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.52. Yamana Gold has a 12-month low of $2.23 and a 12-month high of $7.02. The company has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

AUY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Yamana Gold from $5.25 to $5.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Peel Hunt initiated coverage on Yamana Gold in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Yamana Gold from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $7.25 price objective on shares of Yamana Gold in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Finally, CSFB set a $7.25 price objective on Yamana Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.50.

Yamana Gold Inc, a precious metals producer, explores for and produces gold and silver ores. Its producing mines comprise the Cerro Moro mine in Argentina, the Canadian Malartic mine in Canada, the El PeÃ±Ã³n and Minera Florida mines in Chile, and the Jacobina mine in Brazil. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in July 2003.

