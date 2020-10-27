Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $14.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Xperi Corp. is a product and technology licensing company which manufactures semiconductors and related products. Its technologies and intellectual property are deployed, in areas such as premium audio, computational imaging, computer vision, mobile computing and communications, memory, data storage, 3D semiconductor interconnect and packaging. Xperi Corporation, formerly known as Tessera Holding Corporation, is headquartered in San Jose, CA. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Sidoti began coverage on Xperi in a research note on Monday, July 13th. They set a buy rating on the stock. B. Riley restated a buy rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Xperi in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Craig Hallum restated a buy rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Xperi in a research note on Sunday, July 5th. BWS Financial began coverage on Xperi in a research note on Monday, August 24th. They set a buy rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Xperi from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Xperi currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $23.75.

Shares of Xperi stock opened at $12.91 on Friday. Xperi has a twelve month low of $9.01 and a twelve month high of $21.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.26 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 7.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.90.

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $93.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.20 million. Xperi had a positive return on equity of 18.37% and a negative net margin of 8.65%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Xperi will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

In other Xperi news, insider Samir Armaly purchased 2,132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.73 per share, for a total transaction of $25,008.36. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 171,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,015,378.22. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David C. Habiger purchased 7,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.31 per share, for a total transaction of $100,224.30. Following the purchase, the director now owns 30,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $407,192.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 27,594 shares of company stock worth $355,367. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TSP Capital Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Xperi in the second quarter valued at about $10,342,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Xperi by 596.3% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 544,332 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,034,000 after buying an additional 466,156 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Xperi by 234.2% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 171,427 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,535,000 after buying an additional 120,129 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Xperi by 37.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 511,329 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,547,000 after buying an additional 138,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Xperi by 5.3% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 41,521 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 2,073 shares during the last quarter. 86.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Xperi

Xperi Holding Corporation invents, develops, and delivers various technologies worldwide. Its technologies that enable extraordinary experiences are integrated into consumer devices, media platforms, and semiconductors. The company provides its technologies under the DTS, HD Radio, IMAX Enhanced, Invensas, TiVo, and Perceive brands.

