WW International (WW) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

WW International (NASDAQ:WW) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, October 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.61 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

WW International (NASDAQ:WW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.52). WW International had a net margin of 5.96% and a negative return on equity of 17.46%. The company had revenue of $333.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $342.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect WW International to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

WW stock opened at $24.26 on Tuesday. WW International has a twelve month low of $9.75 and a twelve month high of $47.19. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.05, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.64.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised WW International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on WW International from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on WW International from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on WW International from $39.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised WW International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. WW International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.36.

About WW International

WW International, Inc provides weight management products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: North America, Continental Europe, United Kingdom, and Other. It offers a range of nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches products and services. The company also provides various digital subscription products to wellness and weight management business, which provide interactive and personalized resources that allow users to follow its weight management program via its Web-based and mobile app products, including personal coaching and digital products; and allows members to inspire and support each other by sharing their experiences with other people on weight management and wellness journeys.

