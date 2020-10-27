Wrap Technologies (WRTC) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Wrap Technologies (NYSE:WRTC) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, October 29th. Analysts expect Wrap Technologies to post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Wrap Technologies (NYSE:WRTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $0.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.69 million.

Shares of WRTC stock opened at $5.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.59. Wrap Technologies has a 12 month low of $3.07 and a 12 month high of $14.40.

Wrap Technologies, Inc develops security products for law enforcement and security personnel. It develops BolaWrap, a hand-held remote restraint device to control an individual or impede flight by targeting and wrapping an individual's legs. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

