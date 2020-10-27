World Acceptance Co. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of $1.53 Per Share (NASDAQ:WRLD)

World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of World Acceptance in a report released on Thursday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Joseph anticipates that the credit services provider will earn $1.53 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for World Acceptance’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.62 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.99 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of World Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of World Acceptance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.50.

WRLD opened at $96.37 on Monday. World Acceptance has a fifty-two week low of $43.16 and a fifty-two week high of $133.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 11.23 and a quick ratio of 11.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $101.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.78. The company has a market capitalization of $715.07 million, a P/E ratio of 18.50 and a beta of 1.79.

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The credit services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $1.29. World Acceptance had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 14.91%.

In other World Acceptance news, SVP Scott Mcintyre sold 1,578 shares of World Acceptance stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.04, for a total transaction of $145,239.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,684,608.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Darrell E. Whitaker sold 813 shares of World Acceptance stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.74, for a total value of $76,210.62. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,005,455.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,006 shares of company stock valued at $657,538. Company insiders own 36.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WRLD. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of World Acceptance by 77.1% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 21,660 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after buying an additional 9,430 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of World Acceptance by 22.4% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,755 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of World Acceptance by 14.5% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,751 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $750,000 after buying an additional 1,738 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of World Acceptance by 5.2% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,643 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of World Acceptance by 33.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 28,665 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after buying an additional 7,133 shares during the last quarter. 94.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

World Acceptance Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in small-loan consumer finance business. The company offers short-term small installment loans, medium-term larger installment loans, related credit insurance, and ancillary products and services to individuals. It also provides automobile club memberships to its borrowers; and income tax return preparation and electronic filing services.

