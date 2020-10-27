Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) Given New $34.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) had its price target hoisted by KeyCorp from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. B. Riley lifted their target price on Wolverine World Wide from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Wolverine World Wide from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Wolverine World Wide from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. UBS Group began coverage on Wolverine World Wide in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. They issued a neutral rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Pivotal Research reissued a buy rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $29.17.

Shares of WWW opened at $28.10 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 40.14, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.59. Wolverine World Wide has a 12 month low of $12.19 and a 12 month high of $34.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The textile maker reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $349.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.61 million. Wolverine World Wide had a return on equity of 17.74% and a net margin of 3.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 38.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Wolverine World Wide will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 1st will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 30th. Wolverine World Wide’s payout ratio is 17.78%.

In related news, VP Kyle Hanson sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total value of $47,709.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,637.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Michael D. Stornant sold 11,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total value of $282,964.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,165,780.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,756 shares of company stock valued at $464,947 over the last ninety days. 4.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WWW. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Wolverine World Wide during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,282,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 390,810 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,940,000 after buying an additional 45,520 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide in the 1st quarter worth approximately $237,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 462,908 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $7,036,000 after buying an additional 44,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide in the 1st quarter worth approximately $125,000. 91.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group.

