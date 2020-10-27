Winnebago Industries, Inc. Expected to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $1.00 Per Share (NYSE:WGO)

Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) – Equities research analysts at Northcoast Research issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Winnebago Industries in a report issued on Thursday, October 22nd. Northcoast Research analyst B. Rolle expects that the construction company will post earnings per share of $1.00 for the quarter. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for Winnebago Industries’ Q2 2021 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.35 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.20 EPS.

Get Winnebago Industries alerts:

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The construction company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.52. Winnebago Industries had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 2.37%. The company had revenue of $737.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $722.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research raised Winnebago Industries from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Winnebago Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Winnebago Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Winnebago Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Winnebago Industries from $72.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, September 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.30.

Winnebago Industries stock opened at $48.38 on Monday. Winnebago Industries has a twelve month low of $16.94 and a twelve month high of $72.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.43 and a beta of 2.13.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 15th. This is an increase from Winnebago Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.95%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Winnebago Industries in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Winnebago Industries in the second quarter valued at $64,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Winnebago Industries in the second quarter valued at $98,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Winnebago Industries in the second quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, CenterStar Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Winnebago Industries in the second quarter valued at $147,000. Institutional investors own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

About Winnebago Industries

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in five segments: Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Towables, Winnebago Motorhomes, Chris-Craft Marine, and Winnebago Specialty Vehicles.

Read More: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Receive News & Ratings for Winnebago Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Winnebago Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.