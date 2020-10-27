William Blair Weighs in on Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:CMG)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) – Investment analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a note issued to investors on Thursday, October 22nd. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $5.55 for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill’s FY2021 earnings at $20.55 EPS.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The restaurant operator reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 4.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.82 earnings per share.

CMG has been the subject of several other reports. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Stephens raised their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $780.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,460.00 to $1,455.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Cowen raised their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,400.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,375.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Chipotle Mexican Grill currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,294.11.

Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $1,311.98 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.69 billion, a PE ratio of 156.94, a P/E/G ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 1.27. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 12 month low of $415.00 and a 12 month high of $1,384.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1,282.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,107.54.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 50.0% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 33 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 90.0% during the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 38 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 91.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 2,491 restaurants, including 2,452 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 37 Chipotle restaurants internationally, and two non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

See Also: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.