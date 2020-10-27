William Blair Weighs in on Abbott Laboratories’ Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:ABT)

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) – William Blair upped their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report issued on Wednesday, October 21st. William Blair analyst M. Kaczor now forecasts that the healthcare product maker will post earnings of $1.11 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.88. William Blair also issued estimates for Abbott Laboratories’ FY2021 earnings at $4.44 EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on ABT. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $102.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $94.00 price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, August 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Abbott Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.18.

ABT stock opened at $109.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $61.61 and a 1-year high of $114.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $106.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.89. The firm has a market cap of $192.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.67, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.92.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.53 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 18.30%. The business’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ABT. Price Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 63.6% in the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 306 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. RPG Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 113.4% in the second quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 382 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 278.4% in the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 367 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 159.9% in the second quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 447 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. 73.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.01, for a total value of $3,210,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,927,300.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel Gesua Sive Salvadori sold 42,479 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.86, for a total value of $4,751,700.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 144,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,209,856.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 84,919 shares of company stock valued at $9,283,128 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. Its Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

