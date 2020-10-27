William Blair Comments on ICON Public Limited’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:ICLR)

ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR) – Equities research analysts at William Blair raised their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of ICON Public in a note issued to investors on Thursday, October 22nd. William Blair analyst J. Kreger now anticipates that the medical research company will post earnings per share of $6.43 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $6.20. William Blair also issued estimates for ICON Public’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.81 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.97 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.05 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.17 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $8.05 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $9.10 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $10.34 EPS.

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.17. ICON Public had a return on equity of 22.21% and a net margin of 12.03%.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on ICON Public from $170.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ICON Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $218.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on ICON Public from $184.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Bank of America downgraded shares of ICON Public from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, BofA Securities cut ICON Public from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.45.

Shares of NASDAQ:ICLR opened at $191.99 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $10.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.00, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $192.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $175.72. ICON Public has a fifty-two week low of $104.28 and a fifty-two week high of $215.29.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ICLR. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in ICON Public by 54.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,020 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ICON Public by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. now owns 28,275 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,763,000 after buying an additional 1,504 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in ICON Public in the second quarter valued at about $2,123,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of ICON Public in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ICON Public during the second quarter worth $424,000. Institutional investors own 83.74% of the company’s stock.

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

