Westpac Banking Co. to Post FY2020 Earnings of $0.95 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:WBK)

Westpac Banking Co. (NYSE:WBK) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Westpac Banking in a research note issued to investors on Monday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Johnson now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $0.95 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.93. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Westpac Banking’s FY2022 earnings at $1.18 EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on WBK. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Westpac Banking from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Westpac Banking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of NYSE:WBK opened at $13.26 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 0.99. Westpac Banking has a 1-year low of $7.98 and a 1-year high of $19.88.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Westpac Banking in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Westpac Banking by 420.9% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,662 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 2,151 shares in the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Westpac Banking by 111.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,794 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,473 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Westpac Banking by 1,121.5% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,509 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 5,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in Westpac Banking by 125.0% in the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Westpac Banking Corporation provides various banking and financial services in Australia, New Zealand, Asia, the Pacific region, and internationally. The company operates through four divisions: Consumer, Business, Westpac Institutional Bank, and Westpac New Zealand. It offers everyday banking, savings, term deposit, moving to Australia, under 21 and student, business one, community solutions one, and foreign currency accounts; home, personal, and business loans; credit cards; international and travel services; and share trading services, and investment and insurance services.

