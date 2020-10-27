Western Digital (WDC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter. Western Digital has set its Q1 2021

After-Hours guidance at 0.45-0.65 EPS and its Q1 guidance at $0.45-0.65 EPS.Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The data storage provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. Western Digital had a positive return on equity of 6.72% and a negative net margin of 1.49%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. On average, analysts expect Western Digital to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Western Digital stock opened at $40.50 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.64 and a beta of 1.49. Western Digital has a twelve month low of $27.40 and a twelve month high of $72.00.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WDC. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of Western Digital in a research report on Tuesday. Cleveland Research upgraded Western Digital from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Craig Hallum upgraded Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Western Digital from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target (down from $75.00) on shares of Western Digital in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.71.

About Western Digital

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and flash products.

