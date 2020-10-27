West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $313.00 target price on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

According to Zacks, “West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. is a global drug delivery technology company that applies proprietary materials science, formulation research and manufacturing innovation to advance the quality, therapeutic value, development speed and rapid market availability of pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. West is the world’s premiere provider of standard-setting systems and device components for parenterally administered medicines and an emerging leader in the development of advanced formulation technologies for the transmucosal delivery of drugs. West contract manufacturing harnesses a powerful combination of innovation, technology, infrastructure and expertise to serve the pharmaceutical, medical and consumer industries. Along with more than 50 years of experience, they bring customers quality, safety and reliability in injection molding, contract assembly and finished packaging. “

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Stephens assumed coverage on West Pharmaceutical Services in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. They set an equal weight rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Bank of America upgraded West Pharmaceutical Services from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $280.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, BofA Securities upgraded West Pharmaceutical Services from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $280.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st.

WST stock opened at $280.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.68 billion, a PE ratio of 73.91, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.13. West Pharmaceutical Services has a 1-year low of $124.53 and a 1-year high of $303.14. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $280.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $239.07.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $548.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $510.15 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 14.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that West Pharmaceutical Services will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, Director Patrick J. Zenner acquired 335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, October 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $93.94 per share, for a total transaction of $31,469.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 66,475 shares in the company, valued at $6,244,661.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 348.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 112 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 76.9% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 92 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 54.9% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 127 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.55% of the company’s stock.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the United States, Germany, France, Other European countries, South Korea, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

