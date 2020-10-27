West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $313.00 target price on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

According to Zacks, “West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. is a global drug delivery technology company that applies proprietary materials science, formulation research and manufacturing innovation to advance the quality, therapeutic value, development speed and rapid market availability of pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. West is the world’s premiere provider of standard-setting systems and device components for parenterally administered medicines and an emerging leader in the development of advanced formulation technologies for the transmucosal delivery of drugs. West contract manufacturing harnesses a powerful combination of innovation, technology, infrastructure and expertise to serve the pharmaceutical, medical and consumer industries. Along with more than 50 years of experience, they bring customers quality, safety and reliability in injection molding, contract assembly and finished packaging. “

WST has been the subject of several other reports. BofA Securities upgraded West Pharmaceutical Services from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Bank of America upgraded West Pharmaceutical Services from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on West Pharmaceutical Services in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. They set an equal weight rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company.

NYSE:WST opened at $280.11 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $280.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $239.07. The company has a market cap of $20.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.91, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.96. West Pharmaceutical Services has a fifty-two week low of $124.53 and a fifty-two week high of $303.14.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.16. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 14.69%. The business had revenue of $548.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $510.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. West Pharmaceutical Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that West Pharmaceutical Services will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Patrick J. Zenner bought 335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, October 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $93.94 per share, for a total transaction of $31,469.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 66,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,244,661.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 0.5% in the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 18,860 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,185,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT bought a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services during the third quarter worth $392,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 49.8% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 499 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 15.4% during the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 90,227 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $24,803,000 after acquiring an additional 12,017 shares during the period. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services during the third quarter worth $781,000. 92.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the United States, Germany, France, Other European countries, South Korea, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

