WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC Sells 1,311 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC cut its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,485 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,311 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for 2.8% of WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $5,825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,239,000 after buying an additional 1,984 shares in the last quarter. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 53.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc now owns 4,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.3% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 8,584,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,124,000 after acquiring an additional 25,609 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.2% during the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 9,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optas LLC lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 84.6% in the third quarter. Optas LLC now owns 6,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 2,924 shares in the last quarter. 73.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MRK opened at $78.84 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $82.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.56. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.25 and a fifty-two week high of $92.64. The firm has a market cap of $199.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.43.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $10.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.52 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 22.20% and a return on equity of 52.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th were paid a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.01%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MRK shares. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.14.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, CFO Robert M. Davis sold 251,273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.03, for a total transaction of $20,360,651.19. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 422,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,221,318.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 18,876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.55, for a total transaction of $1,539,337.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 99,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,125,560.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 280,529 shares of company stock worth $22,761,633 in the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

