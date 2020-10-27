WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC Boosts Stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC raised its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 448.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,160 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,740 shares during the quarter. AbbVie makes up 2.8% of WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $5,978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 7,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 4,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Optas LLC boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 134.0% during the 3rd quarter. Optas LLC now owns 4,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 2,830 shares in the last quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 5,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 73.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 1,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. 68.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ABBV opened at $83.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $148.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.86, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.74. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.55 and a 1-year high of $101.28. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.57, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $10.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.14 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 19.20% and a negative return on equity of 628.57%. The company’s revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.26 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be given a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 14th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.62%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 52.80%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $98.00 price objective on the stock. Truist assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.71.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, France, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

