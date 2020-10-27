Werner Enterprises (WERN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, October 28th. Analysts expect Werner Enterprises to post earnings of $0.59 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $568.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $561.70 million. Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 6.23%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. On average, analysts expect Werner Enterprises to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of WERN stock opened at $40.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 18.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Werner Enterprises has a 52-week low of $28.99 and a 52-week high of $47.43.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 5th were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 2nd. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.06%.

WERN has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Werner Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Werner Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, July 4th. Barclays raised Werner Enterprises from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 16th. BidaskClub cut Werner Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Werner Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.53.

Werner Enterprises Company Profile

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, Canada, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

