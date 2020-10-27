Wedbush Weighs in on BOK Financial Co.’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:BOKF)

BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) – Wedbush boosted their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for BOK Financial in a report released on Wednesday, October 21st. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now forecasts that the bank will earn $6.04 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $5.45. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for BOK Financial’s Q4 2020 earnings at $2.06 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.93 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.99 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.06 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.07 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $8.04 EPS.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The bank reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.63. BOK Financial had a net margin of 18.23% and a return on equity of 7.82%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.00 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Truist increased their target price on BOK Financial from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of BOK Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of BOK Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the stock. BOK Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.83.

BOKF opened at $60.29 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.87. BOK Financial has a 52-week low of $34.57 and a 52-week high of $88.28.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOKF. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in BOK Financial by 65.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 501 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in BOK Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of BOK Financial by 19,125.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 769 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in BOK Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in BOK Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.50% of the company’s stock.

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

