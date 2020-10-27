Wedbush Comments on Tesla, Inc.’s Q4 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) – Equities researchers at Wedbush upped their Q4 2020 EPS estimates for Tesla in a research report issued on Thursday, October 22nd. Wedbush analyst D. Ives now anticipates that the electric vehicle producer will post earnings per share of $0.57 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.47. Wedbush has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Tesla’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.74 EPS.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.54. Tesla had a net margin of 1.43% and a return on equity of 4.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Nord/LB reissued a “sell” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Tesla in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $339.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub raised shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, August 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Tesla and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tesla presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $250.44.

Tesla stock opened at $420.28 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $389.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,094.48, a P/E/G ratio of 20.46 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Tesla has a twelve month low of $61.85 and a twelve month high of $502.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $419.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $282.91.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 400.0% in the 3rd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,560 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 2,048 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in Tesla by 750.0% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 680 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 974.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 752 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the period. CNB Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $225,000. 48.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Tesla news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,404 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.17, for a total value of $1,872,448.68. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,164,539.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,677.86, for a total value of $419,465.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,011,831.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 94,621 shares of company stock valued at $73,140,239. 23.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive; and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

