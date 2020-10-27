Watsco Inc Expected to Earn Q4 2020 Earnings of $1.01 Per Share (NYSE:WSO)

Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO) – Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for Watsco in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Volkmann now expects that the construction company will post earnings of $1.01 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.00. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Watsco’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.05 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $9.05 EPS.

Get Watsco alerts:

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The construction company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Watsco had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 4.77%. Watsco’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Watsco from $203.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Watsco in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Vertical Research cut shares of Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Watsco in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $197.00.

NYSE:WSO opened at $227.82 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.35 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $234.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $201.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Watsco has a 12-month low of $132.97 and a 12-month high of $249.30.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WSO. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in shares of Watsco by 31.6% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 4,143 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new position in Watsco in the first quarter worth about $300,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Watsco in the first quarter worth about $61,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Watsco by 2.8% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 7,335 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in Watsco by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 11,365 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. 81.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Watsco news, Director George Sape sold 9,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.25, for a total value of $2,274,161.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,471 shares in the company, valued at $1,757,552.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 13.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.775 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 14th. This represents a $7.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 109.23%.

Watsco Company Profile

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners; gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

Further Reading: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for Watsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.