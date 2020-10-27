Warrior Met Coal (HCC) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, October 28th. Analysts expect Warrior Met Coal to post earnings of ($0.27) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $163.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.79 million. Warrior Met Coal had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 8.85%. Warrior Met Coal’s revenue for the quarter was down 58.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Warrior Met Coal to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE HCC opened at $14.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $741.17 million, a PE ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Warrior Met Coal has a 1-year low of $9.46 and a 1-year high of $23.73. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.19.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 9th. Investors of record on Monday, November 2nd will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 30th. Warrior Met Coal’s payout ratio is presently 3.62%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HCC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.83.

About Warrior Met Coal

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

