Walker & Dunlop (WD) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, October 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.33 per share for the quarter.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.90. The business had revenue of $252.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.90 million. Walker & Dunlop had a net margin of 21.64% and a return on equity of 18.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Walker & Dunlop to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

WD stock opened at $60.68 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.27. Walker & Dunlop has a 12 month low of $24.55 and a 12 month high of $79.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 187.94 and a quick ratio of 187.94.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WD. TheStreet upgraded shares of Walker & Dunlop from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Walker & Dunlop from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Walker & Dunlop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, August 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Walker & Dunlop from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Walker & Dunlop has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.60.

In related news, Director Dana L. Schmaltz purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $52.06 per share, for a total transaction of $104,120.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 64,403 shares in the company, valued at $3,352,820.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Howard W. Smith III sold 9,283 shares of Walker & Dunlop stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.69, for a total transaction of $544,819.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 175,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,320,695.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 23,343 shares of company stock worth $1,313,854. 9.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Walker & Dunlop

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate financing products for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. The company offers first mortgage, second trust, supplemental, construction, mezzanine, preferred equity, small-balance, and bridge/interim loans.

