W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW) Forecasted to Earn FY2020 Earnings of $16.32 Per Share

W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW) – Equities researchers at Northcoast Research increased their FY2020 EPS estimates for W W Grainger in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, October 23rd. Northcoast Research analyst T. Hayes now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $16.32 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $15.37. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for W W Grainger’s Q4 2020 earnings at $3.79 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $4.30 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $4.71 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $17.94 EPS.

Get W W Grainger alerts:

W W Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $4.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $0.39. W W Grainger had a return on equity of 42.19% and a net margin of 5.34%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on GWW. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of W W Grainger from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $295.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $241.00 target price on shares of W W Grainger in a report on Monday, July 20th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on W W Grainger from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on W W Grainger from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on W W Grainger from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. W W Grainger has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $354.21.

Shares of NYSE GWW opened at $361.28 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $362.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $326.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 2.32. W W Grainger has a 1 year low of $200.61 and a 1 year high of $392.52. The firm has a market cap of $19.35 billion, a PE ratio of 31.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.02.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GWW. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in W W Grainger by 0.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,056,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of W W Grainger by 108.0% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 25,415 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,316,000 after buying an additional 13,196 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of W W Grainger by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 47,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,815,000 after buying an additional 6,833 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of W W Grainger by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 139,087 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,562,000 after acquiring an additional 6,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA lifted its position in W W Grainger by 77.0% during the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 35,798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,896,000 after acquiring an additional 15,573 shares during the period. 72.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP John L. Howard sold 2,679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.98, for a total transaction of $918,843.42. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 42,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,489,533.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan Slavik Williams sold 67,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.98, for a total transaction of $23,381,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,810,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,678,647,193.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 87,378 shares of company stock valued at $30,634,680. Corporate insiders own 13.97% of the company’s stock.

About W W Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools, as well as gloves, ladders, motors, and janitorial supplies.

Recommended Story: How does a security become overbought?

Receive News & Ratings for W W Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W W Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.