W. R. Grace & Co. (GRA) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.50 per share for the quarter. W. R. Grace & Co. has set its Q3 2020

Pre-Market guidance at EPS.Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $418.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $393.49 million. W. R. Grace & Co. had a net margin of 3.31% and a return on equity of 58.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. On average, analysts expect W. R. Grace & Co. to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE GRA opened at $46.80 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.00 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.34. W. R. Grace & Co. has a 1 year low of $26.75 and a 1 year high of $73.36.

In other W. R. Grace & Co. news, Director Mark E. Tomkins purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $41.73 per share, with a total value of $83,460.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 23,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $965,632.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on GRA shares. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of W. R. Grace & Co. from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of W. R. Grace & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of W. R. Grace & Co. from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of W. R. Grace & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.63.

W. R. Grace & Co. Company Profile

W. R. Grace & Co, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty chemicals and materials worldwide. It operates through two segments, Grace Catalysts Technologies and Grace Materials Technologies. The Grace Catalysts Technologies segment offers fluid catalytic cracking (FCC) catalysts for the production of transportation fuels, such as gasoline and diesel fuels, and petrochemicals; and FCC additives.

