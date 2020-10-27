Vontier (VNT) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Vontier (NYSE:VNT) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, October 29th.

Shares of VNT opened at $29.49 on Tuesday. Vontier has a twelve month low of $26.36 and a twelve month high of $39.00.

VNT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Vontier in a report on Monday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Vontier in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Vontier in a report on Friday, October 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Vontier in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Vontier in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Vontier presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.20.

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of critical technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repair and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, remote management and workflow software, and vehicle tracking and fleet management software solutions for traffic light control and vehicle mechanics' and technicians' equipment.

