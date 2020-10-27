Vonovia SE (VNA.F) (ETR:VNA) Given a €63.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €63.00 ($74.12) target price on Vonovia SE (VNA.F) (ETR:VNA) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. DZ Bank reissued a neutral rating on shares of Vonovia SE (VNA.F) in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley set a €63.00 ($74.12) price objective on Vonovia SE (VNA.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group set a €79.50 ($93.53) price objective on Vonovia SE (VNA.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a €57.00 ($67.06) price objective on Vonovia SE (VNA.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €59.60 ($70.12) price objective on Vonovia SE (VNA.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €61.21 ($72.01).

ETR VNA opened at €55.94 ($65.81) on Monday. Vonovia SE has a 12 month low of €36.71 ($43.19) and a 12 month high of €62.74 ($73.81). The stock has a market cap of $31.66 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €58.81 and its 200-day moving average price is €53.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.50.

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company. It operates through four segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, electricity and gas supply, and insurances services.

