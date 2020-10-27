Vocera Communications (VCRA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.15. Vocera Communications had a negative net margin of 8.13% and a negative return on equity of 8.19%. The firm had revenue of $47.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Vocera Communications to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:VCRA opened at $33.11 on Tuesday. Vocera Communications has a 52 week low of $15.89 and a 52 week high of $33.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 4.18 and a current ratio of 4.31. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -68.98 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.43.

VCRA has been the subject of several research reports. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Vocera Communications from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vocera Communications from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, August 1st. Craig Hallum raised shares of Vocera Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Vocera Communications from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Vocera Communications from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.89.

In other Vocera Communications news, CEO Brent D. Lang sold 14,336 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.09, for a total value of $388,362.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Douglas Alan Carlen sold 3,347 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.11, for a total transaction of $97,431.17. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 96,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,809,609.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,769 shares of company stock valued at $1,685,044 in the last 90 days. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Vocera Communications, Inc provides secure, integrated, and intelligent communication and workflow solutions that empowers mobile workers in healthcare, hospitality, retail, energy, education, and other mission-critical mobile work environments in the United States and internationally. The company's communication solution integrates with other clinical systems, including electronic health records, nurse call systems, and patient monitoring, as well as to provide critical data, alerts, alarms, and clinical context that enable workflow.

